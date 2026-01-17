Sign up
Photo 3794
Low Tide Sunset!
Sure wasn't expecting this tonight. The tide was way out. Was hoping for a little more color, but guess this wasn't too bad. And it was actually pretty warm down there tonight.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
5
4
Rick
@rickster549
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Barb
ace
Just gorgeous, Rick!
January 18th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sunset. I think with the tide out you get interesting color on the shallow puddles on the beach.
January 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Awesome sunset capture....gorgeous colors, tones, reflections
January 18th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful colors
January 18th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love the beautiful pastels for a change.
January 18th, 2026
