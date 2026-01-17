Previous
Low Tide Sunset! by rickster549
Low Tide Sunset!

Sure wasn't expecting this tonight. The tide was way out. Was hoping for a little more color, but guess this wasn't too bad. And it was actually pretty warm down there tonight.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Just gorgeous, Rick!
January 18th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sunset. I think with the tide out you get interesting color on the shallow puddles on the beach.
January 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Awesome sunset capture....gorgeous colors, tones, reflections
January 18th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful colors
January 18th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love the beautiful pastels for a change.
January 18th, 2026  
