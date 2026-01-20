Previous
Still Having the Low Tide at Sunset! by rickster549
Still Having the Low Tide at Sunset!

And as you can see, the kids just happened to walk out there to get their shots and hung around for quite a while. But at least, things lit up pretty nice tonight and I wore enough clothes out there to stay warm.
20th January 2026

Rick

@rickster549
