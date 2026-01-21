Previous
Mostly Cloudy Tonight! by rickster549
Mostly Cloudy Tonight!

Didn't get a whole lot of sun this evening, so things didn't light up very much. With the tide as low as it's been, it really shows up all of the rocks that have been thrown out there in the water from the bulkhead that the county installed.
Rick

Diana ace
The tones are lovely.
January 22nd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice tones
January 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great tones, composition
January 22nd, 2026  
