Photo 3798
Mostly Cloudy Tonight!
Didn't get a whole lot of sun this evening, so things didn't light up very much. With the tide as low as it's been, it really shows up all of the rocks that have been thrown out there in the water from the bulkhead that the county installed.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11034
photos
156
followers
55
following
1040% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st January 2026 5:20pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
The tones are lovely.
January 22nd, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice tones
January 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great tones, composition
January 22nd, 2026
