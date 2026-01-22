Previous
Very Calm Tonight at Sunset! by rickster549
Very Calm Tonight at Sunset!

Went down to the beach area to get some shots tonight. Again with the low tide, all of the rocks start popping up through the water.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Lovely!
January 23rd, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful
January 23rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Awesome...wonderful sense of depth and gorgeous colors
January 23rd, 2026  
