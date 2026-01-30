Sign up
Previous
Photo 3807
Sunset and Reflections on the Water!
We never know what kind of sunset we'll have, so I've got to go down. And it's especially nice when the tide is out and the water is calm, so we can get some really nice reflections.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th January 2026 5:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and reflections.
January 31st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
January 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and calm looking ! fav
January 31st, 2026
