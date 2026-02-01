Previous
Tonight's Full Snow Moon! by rickster549
Photo 3809

Tonight's Full Snow Moon!

Still didn't make it down for sunset tonight, but managed to step out for a little bit and get a few moon shots. Not sure I can tell the difference, but this is the full moon tonight.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Lovely moon shot, with such an unusual colour that I have never seen before. It looks like one of my roses ;-)
February 2nd, 2026  
