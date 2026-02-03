Sign up
Previous
Photo 3811
Tonight's Sunset, Again With Totally Clear Skies!
Or so it seemed. Not sure what the haze was out there on the horizon and on the river. Someone mentioned that it might be smoke, but I almost think it was the beginning of a layer of fog. Either way, it sort of filtered out the sun as it went down.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful scene. The blue skies have been nice.
February 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
February 4th, 2026
