Previous
Tonight's Sunset, Again With Totally Clear Skies! by rickster549
Photo 3811

Tonight's Sunset, Again With Totally Clear Skies!

Or so it seemed. Not sure what the haze was out there on the horizon and on the river. Someone mentioned that it might be smoke, but I almost think it was the beginning of a layer of fog. Either way, it sort of filtered out the sun as it went down.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1044% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene. The blue skies have been nice.
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact