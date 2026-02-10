Previous
Had Some Pretty Nice Colors Tonight! by rickster549
Had Some Pretty Nice Colors Tonight!

Wasn't quite expecting this, but waited around long enough, that things really lit up after the sun went down.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhylM*S ace
The silhouettes are beautiful here.
February 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Love the composition, sky's colors, reflections
February 11th, 2026  
