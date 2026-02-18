Sign up
Photo 3826
Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset Tongiht!
Had some pretty nice clouds out there, but also had some pretty strong winds blowing at us, so the clouds were scattering pretty fast.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9
4
3
365
NIKON D850
18th February 2026 6:27pm
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful sunset
February 19th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful!
February 19th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous clouds and colours.
February 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great sense of depth in this nice sunset shot
February 19th, 2026
