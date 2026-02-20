Previous
Sunset From My Usual Spot! by rickster549
Sunset From My Usual Spot!

Back to my usual spot for sunset tonight, and as you can see, it was perfectly clear, so not much color, even after the sun went down.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhylM*S ace
Those trees! Love this.
February 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and silhouettes.
February 21st, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2026  
