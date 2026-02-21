Previous
It Lit up Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 3829

It Lit up Last Night!

So had to run down to the beach area to get the most reflections that would show up. I'm running a little behind, but hope to catch up very soon.
Best on black if you have the time.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1049% complete

LManning (Laura) ace
WOW!!
February 23rd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Oh my. That was really quite a show. Terrific capture.
February 23rd, 2026  
amyK ace
Stunning color
February 23rd, 2026  
