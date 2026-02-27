Previous
Tonight's Sunset After the Rain Moved Through! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset After the Rain Moved Through!

Got a little bit of much needed rain, but don't think it was anywhere near what we need. Did make for an interesting sunset tonight.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love how you used the railing for foreground and it also creates that leading line - so good
February 28th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Love the framing, leading line, strong composition, reflections
February 28th, 2026  
Babs ace
Love this different pov.
February 28th, 2026  
PhylM*S ace
Oh, I love this!
February 28th, 2026  
