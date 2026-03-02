Previous
The View Right at Sunset! by rickster549
Well it's right as the sun passed the tree line across the river. It still has a few minutes before it is actually considered sunset. Turning in now, as I plan on getting up for the eclipse, so will get to your comments tomorrow.
Rick

Shutterbug ace
Terrific sunset and capture. Hope you get a good view of the eclipse.
March 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
March 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and colours.
March 3rd, 2026  
