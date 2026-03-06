Previous
The Sprinkles Had Moved Through! by rickster549
Photo 3842

The Sprinkles Had Moved Through!

But it left some pretty interesting clouds. Could hardly tell that we got any rain today, but did have a few sprinkles.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous tones, light relfections
March 7th, 2026  
