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What I Had Expected Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 3853

What I Had Expected Last Night!

But glad that it waited until tonight, except for the wind and the cold. Very low tide tonight, so you'll probably see some shots from down below in the next several days. Best on black if you have the time.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Danette Thompson ace
How lucky you are to see this often.
March 18th, 2026  
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