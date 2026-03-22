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Another Clear Night Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3858

Another Clear Night Sunset!

And a really low tide again. Also, got the moon in there, if you look close in the middle, upper section of the photo.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Beautiful light
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A stunner.
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