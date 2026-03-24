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Previous
Photo 3860
One More From Last Night Before I Went to the Car!
A little bit before the sun actually set. Had to use the tree to filter out the sun, but still got some nice tones in the sky. And the tide was going out and leaving lots of sand bars.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd March 2026 7:25pm
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sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow this is a perfect composition and just such lovely tones
March 25th, 2026
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