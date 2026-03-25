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Previous
Photo 3861
Oops! I Forgot to Straighten the Horizon!
Well, not really. It was for the most part a black and white sunset tonight, so had to change a few things for a different view. :-) Hopefully, the sun will be back out tomorrow.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th March 2026 7:26pm
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