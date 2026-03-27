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Sunset With a Photographer in the Water! by rickster549
Photo 3863

Sunset With a Photographer in the Water!

Mostly clear tonight but did pink up some as the sun was going down. Over on the right, there was a fellow photographer out there in the water trying to get an even better shot. Just not sure about wading out into the water like that.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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