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Previous
Photo 3863
Sunset With a Photographer in the Water!
Mostly clear tonight but did pink up some as the sun was going down. Over on the right, there was a fellow photographer out there in the water trying to get an even better shot. Just not sure about wading out into the water like that.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th March 2026 7:32pm
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