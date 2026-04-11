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Egret Looking For a Lizard! by rickster549
Photo 3878

Egret Looking For a Lizard!

Normally I see them out in the water looking for the minnows, but this one was up on the bank and bushes, looking for lizards. Didn't see it get one, but I left him hunting.
My ACE membership has expired, so I might be taking a little bit of time off. Got a couple of home projects that I need to take care of. So If you don't see me on for a while, that's where I'll be. Although, I may not be able to stand not being on and will sign back up in the next couple of days. Most likely, will be back. :-)
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
take good care Rick - I know we will all miss you til you come back.
April 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, we will miss you. Looking forward to seeing you back soon.
April 13th, 2026  
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