Egret Looking For a Lizard!

Normally I see them out in the water looking for the minnows, but this one was up on the bank and bushes, looking for lizards. Didn't see it get one, but I left him hunting.

My ACE membership has expired, so I might be taking a little bit of time off. Got a couple of home projects that I need to take care of. So If you don't see me on for a while, that's where I'll be. Although, I may not be able to stand not being on and will sign back up in the next couple of days. Most likely, will be back. :-)