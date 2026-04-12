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Previous
Photo 3879
Totally Clear Sunset Tonight, so Thought I Would Change the View!
Not a cloud in the sky in the direction of sunset, so didn't figure there would be much color. So I tried shooting in the opposite direction for a change of scenery.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th April 2026 7:27pm
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sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Super capture and great light
April 13th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful evening light
April 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh gorgeous - very different pov
April 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
A lovely capture and pov.
April 13th, 2026
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