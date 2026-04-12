Previous
Totally Clear Sunset Tonight, so Thought I Would Change the View! by rickster549
Photo 3879

Totally Clear Sunset Tonight, so Thought I Would Change the View!

Not a cloud in the sky in the direction of sunset, so didn't figure there would be much color. So I tried shooting in the opposite direction for a change of scenery.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture and great light
April 13th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful evening light
April 13th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh gorgeous - very different pov
April 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
A lovely capture and pov.
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact