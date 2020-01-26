Previous
I Told You the Last Time, Stop Aiming That Thing at Me! by rickster549
I Told You the Last Time, Stop Aiming That Thing at Me!

Not sure what this guy was going on about, but it looked pretty serious, the way it's got that beak spread. It was giving somebody a mouthful.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
