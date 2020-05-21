Sign up
Mother Osprey Shading the Chicks!
Still haven't seen any heads yet, but the way this one is sitting up there and sort of spreading the wings, do believe that there are some young in the bottom of the nest.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st May 2020 9:28am
Tags
birds-rick365
