Mother Osprey Shading the Chicks! by rickster549
Mother Osprey Shading the Chicks!

Still haven't seen any heads yet, but the way this one is sitting up there and sort of spreading the wings, do believe that there are some young in the bottom of the nest.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
