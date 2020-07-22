Sign up
Photo 1858
Young Osprey About to Launch!
Pretty sure this was a young Osprey sitting up there, just waiting to take off, which you'll see in the next photo.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5378
photos
149
followers
36
following
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd July 2020 10:41am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great focus
July 23rd, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
He looks intent.
July 23rd, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Awesome!
July 23rd, 2020
