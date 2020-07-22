Previous
Next
Young Osprey About to Launch! by rickster549
Photo 1858

Young Osprey About to Launch!

Pretty sure this was a young Osprey sitting up there, just waiting to take off, which you'll see in the next photo.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Great focus
July 23rd, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
He looks intent.
July 23rd, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Awesome!
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise