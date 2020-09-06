Previous
Anhinga Taking a Break! by rickster549
Anhinga Taking a Break!

Went looking for the Osprey's today, but didn't see them around. Did find this guy sitting up in a tree that I've found it in before. Not sure what it was doing, but figured it was just taking a break before the next dive.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
They are such an unusual looking bird - kind of matches with its name. Don't think I've ever seen one in person.
September 7th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Love how the tree naturally frames him!
September 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like the tones throughout, and the elegantly shaped bird.
September 7th, 2020  
