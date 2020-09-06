Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1904
Anhinga Taking a Break!
Went looking for the Osprey's today, but didn't see them around. Did find this guy sitting up in a tree that I've found it in before. Not sure what it was doing, but figured it was just taking a break before the next dive.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5516
photos
150
followers
36
following
521% complete
View this month »
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Latest from all albums
1952
1656
1953
1903
1657
1954
1904
1658
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th September 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
They are such an unusual looking bird - kind of matches with its name. Don't think I've ever seen one in person.
September 7th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Love how the tree naturally frames him!
September 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I like the tones throughout, and the elegantly shaped bird.
September 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close