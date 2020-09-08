Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1906
Red Shouldered Hawk with the Foot Tucked!
Just love the way these guys tuck that foot up into the stomach area. Sometimes, you can't even tell that it's up there, but this guy wasn't quite as perfect.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5522
photos
151
followers
36
following
522% complete
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2020 9:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Got a little pooch there, doesn't her :) Nice clear shot.
September 9th, 2020
