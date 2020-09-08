Previous
Next
Red Shouldered Hawk with the Foot Tucked! by rickster549
Photo 1906

Red Shouldered Hawk with the Foot Tucked!

Just love the way these guys tuck that foot up into the stomach area. Sometimes, you can't even tell that it's up there, but this guy wasn't quite as perfect.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
522% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Got a little pooch there, doesn't her :) Nice clear shot.
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise