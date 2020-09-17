Sign up
Photo 1915
Photobombed by the Ant!
Was trying to get the flower, but the ant decided to crawl up into the flower.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5549
photos
149
followers
36
following
524% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th September 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
Super focusing
September 18th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture of both :)
September 18th, 2020
