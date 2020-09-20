Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1918
Red Shouldered Hawk Doing a Fly-over!
Just happened to see this guy circling around and was able to get a couple of shots off.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5558
photos
149
followers
36
following
525% complete
View this month »
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Latest from all albums
1966
1670
1967
1917
1671
1968
1918
1672
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th September 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Great capture Rick! What size lens do you use for your birds?
September 21st, 2020
Rick
ace
@joysfocus
Got my go to lens, which is a tamron 100-400. Pretty much use it for everything except the sunsets.
September 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close