Red Shouldered Hawk Doing a Fly-over! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk Doing a Fly-over!

Just happened to see this guy circling around and was able to get a couple of shots off.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Great capture Rick! What size lens do you use for your birds?
September 21st, 2020  
Rick ace
@joysfocus Got my go to lens, which is a tamron 100-400. Pretty much use it for everything except the sunsets.
September 21st, 2020  
