Look What I Walked Up On, Today!

Was taking my usual walk in one of the parks and this one tree, I always have to take a look. And am I glad I did today. Saw these two Bald Eagles sitting up there. Was just able to get a couple of shots, and off they went. Not sure if they saw me down below, or if it was just time for them to move to another tree. They're back. Yayyyyy!!!!