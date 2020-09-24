Previous
Lucky Osprey! by rickster549
Photo 1922

Lucky Osprey!

Saw this guy going down for the dive and was shooting all the way down, but guess I never really got it in focus. Kept following it after it got up out of the water and things seemed to start working. Looks like it got a pretty good size catfish.
24th September 2020

Rick

@rickster549
