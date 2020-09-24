Sign up
Photo 1922
Lucky Osprey!
Saw this guy going down for the dive and was shooting all the way down, but guess I never really got it in focus. Kept following it after it got up out of the water and things seemed to start working. Looks like it got a pretty good size catfish.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
