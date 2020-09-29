Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1927
Dragonfly Head on!
Nice of this guy to land on this limb like that. He made several trips around and finally stopped. My extension tube was having problems, so just had to shoot this one with the normal big lens, so had to back off.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5585
photos
149
followers
36
following
527% complete
View this month »
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Latest from all albums
1925
1679
1976
1926
1680
1977
1927
1681
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th September 2020 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close