Gulf Fritillary Butterfly on the Ground! by rickster549
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly on the Ground!

There were actually two of them on the ground, but the second one was in really bad shape, so just stuck with this one.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Rick

Milanie ace
He looks in good shape! Nice vibrant color, too.
October 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This one is beautiful,
October 4th, 2020  
