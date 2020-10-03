Sign up
Photo 1931
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly on the Ground!
There were actually two of them on the ground, but the second one was in really bad shape, so just stuck with this one.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
He looks in good shape! Nice vibrant color, too.
October 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This one is beautiful,
October 4th, 2020
