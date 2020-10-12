Sign up
Photo 1940
Flower and Ant!
Not sure what kind of flower this is, but the ants really seem to like it. There seems to be a lot of other insects on there, so maybe the ants are going after them.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5624
photos
149
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks a little like Candle Bush, but I’m not sure it grows there.
October 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool shot, I don't think I have seen such a plant here.
October 13th, 2020
