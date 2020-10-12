Previous
Flower and Ant! by rickster549
Flower and Ant!

Not sure what kind of flower this is, but the ants really seem to like it. There seems to be a lot of other insects on there, so maybe the ants are going after them.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Danette Thompson ace
Looks a little like Candle Bush, but I’m not sure it grows there.
October 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cool shot, I don't think I have seen such a plant here.
October 13th, 2020  
