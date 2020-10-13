Previous
Barred Owl, Taking a Snooze! by rickster549
Photo 1941

Barred Owl, Taking a Snooze!

Or so it seems. Never can tell if it's asleep or not. The slightest sound, and those eye's will usually pop open. I tried, but it just didn't happen today.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Rick

rickster549
