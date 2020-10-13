Sign up
Photo 1941
Barred Owl, Taking a Snooze!
Or so it seems. Never can tell if it's asleep or not. The slightest sound, and those eye's will usually pop open. I tried, but it just didn't happen today.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th October 2020 10:46am
Tags
birds-rick365
