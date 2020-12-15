Sign up
Photo 2004
Blue Heron Hanging Out in the Trees Again!
While I was pursuing the Egret, saw this guy sitting very patiently up in the tree, so managed to get a few shots before it flew.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2020 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Beautiful clear shot
December 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, He must have a good view from up high.
December 16th, 2020
