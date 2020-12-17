Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2006
I Just Had My Hair Done!
This female Pileated Woodpecker really had that crest standing up. Other shots that I had, it was somewhat laid back, but like this one as it was standing pretty much straight up.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5822
photos
157
followers
38
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Latest from all albums
2054
1758
2055
2005
1759
2056
2006
1760
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th December 2020 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very stylish little woodpecker!!
December 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close