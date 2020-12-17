Previous
I Just Had My Hair Done! by rickster549
Photo 2006

I Just Had My Hair Done!

This female Pileated Woodpecker really had that crest standing up. Other shots that I had, it was somewhat laid back, but like this one as it was standing pretty much straight up.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very stylish little woodpecker!!
December 18th, 2020  
