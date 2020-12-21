Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2010
Zebra Longwing Butterfly!
Couldn't believe that I saw a couple of these out flying around, so watched and fortunately, they actually landed and sat still for short periods of time.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5834
photos
158
followers
39
following
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2008
1762
2059
2009
1763
2060
2010
1764
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st December 2020 12:11pm
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
He was a Jeopardy question on tonight's re-run. Ken Jennings got beat to the buzzer on that one "What is a butterfly?" Such a clear shot.
December 22nd, 2020
