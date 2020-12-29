Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2018
Pelicans Chasing the Crab Boat!
First time that I have seen these guys at my usual pier. But they were following a crab boat that was checking the traps. And this is just a small part of the group.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5858
photos
160
followers
39
following
552% complete
View this month »
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Latest from all albums
2066
1770
2067
2017
1771
2068
2018
1772
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th December 2020 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Tami Ruble
The lighting is just beautiful on black.
December 30th, 2020
Milanie
ace
A must against black! This is such a neat shot - love the one flying lookout.
December 30th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
They’re smart!
December 30th, 2020
