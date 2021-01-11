Previous
One of the Ospreys Showed Up Today! by rickster549
One of the Ospreys Showed Up Today!

Was surprised to find this guy out today. Haven't seen any of them around lately, but guess I wasn't looking hard enough.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome capture and shot, gret details on his feathers
January 12th, 2021  
