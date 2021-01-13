Previous
Groaning Squirrel! by rickster549
Photo 2033

Groaning Squirrel!

This guy was sure making a lot of noise so it got my attention. Just wish I could have got a shot without all of the limbs in the way.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Hope D Jennings ace
He’s wonderful
January 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sometimes I am wondering if they "talk" to us. They make funny noises.
January 14th, 2021  
