Skateboarding Doggy!

Saw a couple of ladies walking down the trail and as they turned the corner, saw this little guy on the skateboard. One of the ladies was pulling the skateboard and the pup was just standing there, enjoying the ride. Later found out from talking to another dog walker that had seen this little guy and talked to the ladies, that this little guy was blind. Sot the ladies were just taking the pup out to get some fresh air and go for a little ride.