Photo 2037
Another Barking Squirrel!
Found this one up there barking up a storm. Not sure what it was all about, but it was sure sounding off. Did like the way that tail was curled around and the light was hitting it.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5915
photos
169
followers
39
following
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2085
2035
2086
2036
1790
2087
2037
1791
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th January 2021 12:36pm
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
That light sure hit the tail nicely - love those little feet.
January 18th, 2021
