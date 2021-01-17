Previous
Next
Another Barking Squirrel! by rickster549
Photo 2037

Another Barking Squirrel!

Found this one up there barking up a storm. Not sure what it was all about, but it was sure sounding off. Did like the way that tail was curled around and the light was hitting it.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That light sure hit the tail nicely - love those little feet.
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise