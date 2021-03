Swallowtail Kite Delivering Nest Material!

Saw a couple of these guys flying around as I was driving out of the park so had to stop. Watched 3 of them circling around this one particular tree. When I saw this one, I watched, and think I have the tree that it is building the nest in. Will be watching it. Only problem, it is very high and not a very good sight line to the nest. But I can at least get them flying around.