Eastern Screech Owl!

Went back down to the spot where I saw the owl yesterday. When I first walked up to the spot, looked up, and there was that squirrel again at the top of the trunk. So figured it was going to be a lost cause. Went on down the trail looking for the other critters and didn't find anything so came on back. And again, to my surprise, the owl had popped up and was sitting on the edge of the trunk. So still not sure exactly what is going on. Thanks to Anne Pancella for correctly identifying this guy. I will be watching it for a while to see if there are any babies popping up, as this one seems to be an adult.