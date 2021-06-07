Previous
Grey Squirrel Having a Snack on the Fence Rail! by rickster549
Grey Squirrel Having a Snack on the Fence Rail!

Got this guy just going to town on that acorn. But when I tried to kneel down to get a better pov, off it went.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Cute shot
June 8th, 2021  
