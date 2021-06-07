Sign up
Photo 2178
Grey Squirrel Having a Snack on the Fence Rail!
Got this guy just going to town on that acorn. But when I tried to kneel down to get a better pov, off it went.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6338
photos
185
followers
44
following
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
6
1
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
7th June 2021 10:58am
squirrels-rick365
amyK
ace
Cute shot
June 8th, 2021
