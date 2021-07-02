Previous
The Bee Came up Out of the Flower! by rickster549
Photo 2203

The Bee Came up Out of the Flower!

Was first just trying to get a shot of the flower but then noticed the bee down inside of the flower. Waited for just a little bit and the bee came out and just hovered there.
2nd July 2021

Rick

Photo Details

