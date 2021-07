Mom Was Teasing the Baby With Lunch!

Not sure if the baby, (on the left) was getting any of the fish or not. After watching for a while, I looked away for a second, and mom and food were gone. The Baby sat there for quite a while, looking somewhat confused. :-) I was trying to shoot through some leaves, which was the only opening that I had, but guess it wasn't quite enough, as it caused the shading effect of the shot.