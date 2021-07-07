Sign up
Photo 2208
The Baby Was Left to Fend for Itself!
This is the young Osprey sitting there after mom flew off with the food. It does sort of look confused, wondering were the food went too.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6428
photos
189
followers
45
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So amazing you see them so up close. Fantastic composed capture of this young Ospey. It looks like he is wearing a Jacket.
July 8th, 2021
