The Baby Was Left to Fend for Itself! by rickster549
Photo 2208

The Baby Was Left to Fend for Itself!

This is the young Osprey sitting there after mom flew off with the food. It does sort of look confused, wondering were the food went too.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
So amazing you see them so up close. Fantastic composed capture of this young Ospey. It looks like he is wearing a Jacket.
July 8th, 2021  
