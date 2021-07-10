Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2211
Finally Got a Hummingbird Today!
Lucky to get this shot, as I had one of the extension tubes on the big lens and wasn't very close either. Fortunately, I was able to get it focused and get a couple of shots before it flew away.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6437
photos
188
followers
45
following
605% complete
View this month »
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
Latest from all albums
2259
1963
2260
2210
1964
2261
2211
1965
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th July 2021 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Carrie Shepeard
Great action shot! Fav
July 11th, 2021
amyK
ace
Excellent shot!
July 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close