Finally Got a Hummingbird Today! by rickster549
Photo 2211

Finally Got a Hummingbird Today!

Lucky to get this shot, as I had one of the extension tubes on the big lens and wasn't very close either. Fortunately, I was able to get it focused and get a couple of shots before it flew away.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Rick

Carrie Shepeard
Great action shot! Fav
July 11th, 2021  
amyK ace
Excellent shot!
July 11th, 2021  
