Photo 2216
Looks Like the Sheriff Was After Someone!
Not sure what his hurry was, but as soon as I made this shot, he come to a complete stop, sat there for a few minutes, and then off he went. Think he had to make a phone call.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2264
1968
2265
2215
1969
2266
2216
1970
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
15th July 2021 11:22am
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
lol...I was imagine this exciting story .....not a phone call lol..Great action shot .
July 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
Maybe just checking that everyone is behaving ;-)
July 16th, 2021
